FORECAST: Heat wave to build in Charlotte after Thursday storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are continuing to track the rising heat and humidity in Charlotte.
  • Heat index values will remain in the upper 90s for the next several afternoons.
  • The heat will help a line of thunderstorms that will move through shortly after lunch on Thursday.
  • Some of these storms could be strong to severe with strong winds.
  • After that storm threat, we will begin a dangerous heat wave as temperatures will be above 95 this weekend and into next week.

