FORECAST: Heat wave to build in Charlotte after Thursday storms

FORECAST:

We are continuing to track the rising heat and humidity in Charlotte.

Heat index values will remain in the upper 90s for the next several afternoons.

The heat will help a line of thunderstorms that will move through shortly after lunch on Thursday.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe with strong winds.

After that storm threat, we will begin a dangerous heat wave as temperatures will be above 95 this weekend and into next week.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group