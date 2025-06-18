FORECAST: Heat wave to build in Charlotte after Thursday storms

FORECAST:
- We are continuing to track the rising heat and humidity in Charlotte.
- Heat index values will remain in the upper 90s for the next several afternoons.
- The heat will help a line of thunderstorms that will move through shortly after lunch on Thursday.
- Some of these storms could be strong to severe with strong winds.
- After that storm threat, we will begin a dangerous heat wave as temperatures will be above 95 this weekend and into next week.
