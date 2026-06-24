Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat wave to continue into next week, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are halfway through the work week and feeling incredible outside.
  • Hopefully, you can get out and enjoy it today and tomorrow before the heat returns heading into this weekend.
  • The biggest change is that models have backed off slightly on the heat for the weekend, keeping us in the middle 90s, but the forecast will be a long stretch of heat lasting well into next week.
  • Heat index values are expected to reach nearly 100 degrees each afternoon.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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