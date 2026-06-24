FORECAST: Heat wave to continue into next week, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are halfway through the work week and feeling incredible outside.

Hopefully, you can get out and enjoy it today and tomorrow before the heat returns heading into this weekend.

The biggest change is that models have backed off slightly on the heat for the weekend, keeping us in the middle 90s, but the forecast will be a long stretch of heat lasting well into next week.

Heat index values are expected to reach nearly 100 degrees each afternoon.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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