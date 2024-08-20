Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs to stay in the low 80s with low humidity

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • “It is just going to get better and better weather-wise,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday afternoon.
  • Clear skies tonight will drop down into the low 60s with no sign of humidity.
  • Highs will stay in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.
  • These weather conditions will stick around throughout the week.
  • But it will be a little hotter this weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read