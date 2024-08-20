FORECAST: Highs to stay in the low 80s with low humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“It is just going to get better and better weather-wise,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday afternoon.

Clear skies tonight will drop down into the low 60s with no sign of humidity.

Highs will stay in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

These weather conditions will stick around throughout the week.

But it will be a little hotter this weekend.

