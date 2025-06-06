FORECAST: Hot and humid Friday, storm chances over the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s quite warm and humid heading out the door this morning, a sign of things to come this weekend.
- Highs today warm to near 90 degrees and will feel like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.
- Storm chances are fairly low today with just an isolated risk late day.
- Higher storm chances are likely to build up on Saturday afternoon and evening. Not expecting widespread storms, but any storm that develops will have the threat for damaging winds.
- The unsettled and muggy weather will continue through next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group