FORECAST: Hot and humid Friday, storm chances over the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s quite warm and humid heading out the door this morning, a sign of things to come this weekend.

Highs today warm to near 90 degrees and will feel like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.

Storm chances are fairly low today with just an isolated risk late day.

Higher storm chances are likely to build up on Saturday afternoon and evening. Not expecting widespread storms, but any storm that develops will have the threat for damaging winds.

The unsettled and muggy weather will continue through next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group