FORECAST: Hot and humid Friday, storm chances over the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It’s quite warm and humid heading out the door this morning, a sign of things to come this weekend.
  • Highs today warm to near 90 degrees and will feel like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.
  • Storm chances are fairly low today with just an isolated risk late day.
  • Higher storm chances are likely to build up on Saturday afternoon and evening. Not expecting widespread storms, but any storm that develops will have the threat for damaging winds.
  • The unsettled and muggy weather will continue through next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s.

