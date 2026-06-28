FORECAST: Hot, humid this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our severe threat has come to an end for this evening, but a few showers will remain until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. in our southeastern counties.

The main weather story going forward is all about the extreme temperatures heading into the holiday weekend.

We are back in the 90s tomorrow and near 100 by Wednesday.

Heat index values will approach 105 Wednesday through Saturday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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