Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot, humid this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Our severe threat has come to an end for this evening, but a few showers will remain until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. in our southeastern counties.
  • The main weather story going forward is all about the extreme temperatures heading into the holiday weekend.
  • We are back in the 90s tomorrow and near 100 by Wednesday.
  • Heat index values will approach 105 Wednesday through Saturday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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