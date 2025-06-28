FORECAST: Hot and humid weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking another hot and humid day across the Carolinas!

High temperatures are back in the mid-90s today and feel closer to 100 degrees.

Expect scattered storms to develop with the heating of the day with isolated heavy downpours and gusty winds.

These storms will fade tonight and then we copy and paste this forecast for Sunday!

Looking ahead to next week, the best chance for more scattered to widespread storms will be Tuesday with a weak cold front moving through the area.

Not much of a cool down behind the front, though rain chances become more isolated by the time we get to the 4th!

