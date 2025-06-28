FORECAST: Hot and humid weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking another hot and humid day across the Carolinas!
- High temperatures are back in the mid-90s today and feel closer to 100 degrees.
- Expect scattered storms to develop with the heating of the day with isolated heavy downpours and gusty winds.
- These storms will fade tonight and then we copy and paste this forecast for Sunday!
- Looking ahead to next week, the best chance for more scattered to widespread storms will be Tuesday with a weak cold front moving through the area.
- Not much of a cool down behind the front, though rain chances become more isolated by the time we get to the 4th!
