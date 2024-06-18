Forecasts

FORECAST: Humidity levels drop with temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will get a little break from the humidity, with steam levels dropping off for the rest of the week.
  • However, temperatures won’t be changing, with highs remaining near 90 degrees.
  • Sunny and dry weather is expected to remain all week, with a low risk for some isolated downpours by the end of the weekend.
  • Unfortunately, the biggest story for the weekend will be the increasing heat and humidity.
  • On Sunday, temperatures could feel like nearly 100 degrees due to the heat index.

