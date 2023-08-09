FORECAST: Inclement weather expected for Thursday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It will be a great evening for the Beyoncé concert in Uptown Charlotte.

However, conditions will go downhill by early Thursday morning.

A batch of storms that are over Kentucky and Tennessee Wednesday afternoon will push our way, hopefully weakening thanks to its early morning arrival.

Expect a wet morning drive with lightning and some gusty winds.

The system moves out quickly and we should have a dry Thursday afternoon as temps rise to the upper-80s.

After that, it’s all about the summer heat with temps back into the mid-90s and limited rain chances at least through the weekend.

