FORECAST: Inclement weather expected for Thursday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It will be a great evening for the Beyoncé concert in Uptown Charlotte.
- However, conditions will go downhill by early Thursday morning.
- A batch of storms that are over Kentucky and Tennessee Wednesday afternoon will push our way, hopefully weakening thanks to its early morning arrival.
- Expect a wet morning drive with lightning and some gusty winds.
- The system moves out quickly and we should have a dry Thursday afternoon as temps rise to the upper-80s.
- After that, it’s all about the summer heat with temps back into the mid-90s and limited rain chances at least through the weekend.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
©2023 Cox Media Group