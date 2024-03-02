Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain clears to make way for warm Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • As yesterday’s system moves eastward, gradual clearing is anticipated throughout the early morning.
  • Daytime highs will make it to the mid-60s by midday.
  • Clouds will linger into early tomorrow morning setting the region up for another warm day.
  • Temperatures will climb to the low 70s under partly sunny skies.
  • This mild and dry pattern will continue through Tuesday.
  • Showers will start to develop Tuesday night and become more widespread throughout early Wednesday.
  • On and off showers are expected for Wednesday with the potential for an isolated thundershower.
  • There is a slight chance for a shower Thursday as well, but most will stay dry.
  • More rain rolls back in Friday and appears to linger throughout the weekend.
  • Highs will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

