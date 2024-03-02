FORECAST: Rain clears to make way for warm Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

As yesterday’s system moves eastward, gradual clearing is anticipated throughout the early morning.

Daytime highs will make it to the mid-60s by midday.

Clouds will linger into early tomorrow morning setting the region up for another warm day.

Temperatures will climb to the low 70s under partly sunny skies.

This mild and dry pattern will continue through Tuesday.

Showers will start to develop Tuesday night and become more widespread throughout early Wednesday.

On and off showers are expected for Wednesday with the potential for an isolated thundershower.

There is a slight chance for a shower Thursday as well, but most will stay dry.

More rain rolls back in Friday and appears to linger throughout the weekend.

Highs will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group