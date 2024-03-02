FORECAST: Rain clears to make way for warm Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- As yesterday’s system moves eastward, gradual clearing is anticipated throughout the early morning.
- Daytime highs will make it to the mid-60s by midday.
- Clouds will linger into early tomorrow morning setting the region up for another warm day.
- Temperatures will climb to the low 70s under partly sunny skies.
- This mild and dry pattern will continue through Tuesday.
- Showers will start to develop Tuesday night and become more widespread throughout early Wednesday.
- On and off showers are expected for Wednesday with the potential for an isolated thundershower.
- There is a slight chance for a shower Thursday as well, but most will stay dry.
- More rain rolls back in Friday and appears to linger throughout the weekend.
- Highs will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group