FORECAST: Rain not done yet

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are not finished with this rain by a long shot!

More downpours will come our way later on Tuesday night.

After that, we’ll get a little break on Wednesday but it will be temporary!

More downpours are expected on Thursday and Friday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group