FORECAST: Rain, snow ease, chilly weather persists

FORECAST:
- Steady rain is starting to ease up a bit already this morning, but it will remain quite wet all morning long.
- Snow showers are also winding down in the mountains with minor slick travel expected in spots.
- Even though it will be drier this afternoon, it remains cloudy and cold with temps struggling to get past the lower 40s.
- The weekend is also trending drier, but it stays fairly cloudy all weekend long.
- A few showers may return on Sunday with the best chances on the south side.
- Another quick moving disturbance swings into the area on Monday that will bring in a low chance for rain and mountain snow. This looks to be another minor event at this point.
- Dry and warmer by the middle of next week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
