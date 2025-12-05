Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain, snow ease, chilly weather persists

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Steady rain is starting to ease up a bit already this morning, but it will remain quite wet all morning long.
  • Snow showers are also winding down in the mountains with minor slick travel expected in spots.
  • Even though it will be drier this afternoon, it remains cloudy and cold with temps struggling to get past the lower 40s.
  • The weekend is also trending drier, but it stays fairly cloudy all weekend long.
  • A few showers may return on Sunday with the best chances on the south side.
  • Another quick moving disturbance swings into the area on Monday that will bring in a low chance for rain and mountain snow. This looks to be another minor event at this point.
  • Dry and warmer by the middle of next week.

