FORECAST: Rain, snow ease, chilly weather persists

FORECAST:

Steady rain is starting to ease up a bit already this morning, but it will remain quite wet all morning long.

Snow showers are also winding down in the mountains with minor slick travel expected in spots.

Even though it will be drier this afternoon, it remains cloudy and cold with temps struggling to get past the lower 40s.

The weekend is also trending drier, but it stays fairly cloudy all weekend long.

A few showers may return on Sunday with the best chances on the south side.

Another quick moving disturbance swings into the area on Monday that will bring in a low chance for rain and mountain snow. This looks to be another minor event at this point.

Dry and warmer by the middle of next week.

