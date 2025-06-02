FORECAST: A rise in temperatures expected throughout the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking rising temperatures through the rest of the week.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will slowly become a non-player and move more upstate.

Meanwhile, the heat will slowly build up daily, and we’ll be close to 90 through the week.

The good news is that the humidity will stay quite tolerable.

A few showers will be possible on Thursday, but better rain chances will come this weekend.

Air quality still good in the QC even tho the skyline as a very smoky hazy look. Smoke from #Canadianwildfires will still be around next few days #cltwx pic.twitter.com/5vpuiMOZkZ — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) June 2, 2025

