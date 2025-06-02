Forecasts

FORECAST: A rise in temperatures expected throughout the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking rising temperatures through the rest of the week.
  • Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will slowly become a non-player and move more upstate.
  • Meanwhile, the heat will slowly build up daily, and we’ll be close to 90 through the week.
  • The good news is that the humidity will stay quite tolerable.
  • A few showers will be possible on Thursday, but better rain chances will come this weekend.

