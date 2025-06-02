FORECAST: A rise in temperatures expected throughout the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will be tracking rising temperatures through the rest of the week.
- Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will slowly become a non-player and move more upstate.
- Meanwhile, the heat will slowly build up daily, and we’ll be close to 90 through the week.
- The good news is that the humidity will stay quite tolerable.
- A few showers will be possible on Thursday, but better rain chances will come this weekend.
Air quality still good in the QC even tho the skyline as a very smoky hazy look. Smoke from #Canadianwildfires will still be around next few days #cltwx pic.twitter.com/5vpuiMOZkZ— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) June 2, 2025
