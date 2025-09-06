FORECAST: Scattered storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The big story in weather today is the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
- The High Country will see a few storms this morning and another round moving in this afternoon with an approaching cold front.
- For the metro area, we’re dry for the first part of the day before storms move in after 4 p.m.
- We’ll watch for an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts and small hail possible.
- However, the bigger concern will be thunder and lightning that could delay any of the games or festivals happening today!
- Behind these storm chances, Sunday is trending cooler with dropping humidity that sticks around for much of next week.
