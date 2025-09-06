FORECAST: Scattered storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The big story in weather today is the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The High Country will see a few storms this morning and another round moving in this afternoon with an approaching cold front.

For the metro area, we’re dry for the first part of the day before storms move in after 4 p.m.

We’ll watch for an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts and small hail possible.

However, the bigger concern will be thunder and lightning that could delay any of the games or festivals happening today!

Behind these storm chances, Sunday is trending cooler with dropping humidity that sticks around for much of next week.

