Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered storms today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The big story in weather today is the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
  • The High Country will see a few storms this morning and another round moving in this afternoon with an approaching cold front.
  • For the metro area, we’re dry for the first part of the day before storms move in after 4 p.m.
  • We’ll watch for an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts and small hail possible.
  • However, the bigger concern will be thunder and lightning that could delay any of the games or festivals happening today!
  • Behind these storm chances, Sunday is trending cooler with dropping humidity that sticks around for much of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read