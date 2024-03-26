Forecasts

FORECAST: Showers return starting tonight

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “We’ll need to keep that rain gear handy tonight and tomorrow,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
  • Showers are in the forecast but those will start to move out Wednesday afternoon.
  • Expect ideal conditions after that, which will last through the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

