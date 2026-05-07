Forecasts

FORECAST: Steady, beneficial rain throughout the morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Steady rain with pockets of heavy downpours will last through about 10 a.m. before slowly drying up.
  • Some neighborhoods have already picked up over an inch of rain!
  • Lower risk for a pop-up shower or storm later this afternoon as a cold front pushes through.
  • Highs in the lower 70s.
  • Dry weather for tomorrow and Saturday before a few showers return on Sunday.
  • Right now, this does not look like a big impact for Mother’s Day plans.
  • Temps warm back up to near 80 this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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