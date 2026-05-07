FORECAST: Steady, beneficial rain throughout the morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Steady rain with pockets of heavy downpours will last through about 10 a.m. before slowly drying up.

Some neighborhoods have already picked up over an inch of rain!

Lower risk for a pop-up shower or storm later this afternoon as a cold front pushes through.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Dry weather for tomorrow and Saturday before a few showers return on Sunday.

Right now, this does not look like a big impact for Mother’s Day plans.

Temps warm back up to near 80 this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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