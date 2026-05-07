FORECAST: Steady, beneficial rain throughout the morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Steady rain with pockets of heavy downpours will last through about 10 a.m. before slowly drying up.
- Some neighborhoods have already picked up over an inch of rain!
- Lower risk for a pop-up shower or storm later this afternoon as a cold front pushes through.
- Highs in the lower 70s.
- Dry weather for tomorrow and Saturday before a few showers return on Sunday.
- Right now, this does not look like a big impact for Mother’s Day plans.
- Temps warm back up to near 80 this weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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