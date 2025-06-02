FORECAST: Storms drying out, temps warming up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are drying out after a few downpours last evening and some really nice weather is settling in for most of the this week.

Highs stay in the lower 80s today with lower humidity levels.

We remain rain free through the majority of the week as humidity slowly creeps back in by week’s end.

Temps will also warm back up to the mid to upper 80s through the week.

Next best chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the weekend with scattered storms.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group