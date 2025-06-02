Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms drying out, temps warming up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are drying out after a few downpours last evening and some really nice weather is settling in for most of the this week.
  • Highs stay in the lower 80s today with lower humidity levels.
  • We remain rain free through the majority of the week as humidity slowly creeps back in by week’s end.
  • Temps will also warm back up to the mid to upper 80s through the week.
  • Next best chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the weekend with scattered storms.

