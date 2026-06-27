Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms winding down

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Things are calming down as the storms push into our Eastern Counties.
  • We could see another round of showers arrive on Sunday morning as a complex moves through the area.
  • No big concerns from this but may slow some folks down for church.
  • Once this system moves on, it’s all about the dangerous heat coming in this week.
  • Highs Thursday through Saturday will actually touch the tripe digits!
  • This could last well into the fourth of July weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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