FORECAST: Storms winding down

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Things are calming down as the storms push into our Eastern Counties.
- We could see another round of showers arrive on Sunday morning as a complex moves through the area.
- No big concerns from this but may slow some folks down for church.
- Once this system moves on, it’s all about the dangerous heat coming in this week.
- Highs Thursday through Saturday will actually touch the tripe digits!
- This could last well into the fourth of July weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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