FORECAST: Storms winding down

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Things are calming down as the storms push into our Eastern Counties.

We could see another round of showers arrive on Sunday morning as a complex moves through the area.

No big concerns from this but may slow some folks down for church.

Once this system moves on, it’s all about the dangerous heat coming in this week.

Highs Thursday through Saturday will actually touch the tripe digits!

This could last well into the fourth of July weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group