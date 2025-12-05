Forecasts

FORECAST: Stubborn clouds clear Friday; sunshine returns by afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking stubborn clouds that should finally start to give way by tomorrow afternoon.
  • Until then, the weather tonight and tomorrow morning will be damp and dreary.
  • Once that sunshine breaks out, we’ll be able to get to the 50s by Saturday afternoon.
  • Sunday is not only trending drier but also brighter with temperatures in the low 50s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read