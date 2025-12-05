FORECAST: Stubborn clouds clear Friday; sunshine returns by afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking stubborn clouds that should finally start to give way by tomorrow afternoon.

Until then, the weather tonight and tomorrow morning will be damp and dreary.

Once that sunshine breaks out, we’ll be able to get to the 50s by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is not only trending drier but also brighter with temperatures in the low 50s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group