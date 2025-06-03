FORECAST: Temperatures are not expected to surpass the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking an increased chance for rain as a storm brews off the Florida coast.

This storm will not likely turn tropical, but it will bring a few showers our way tomorrow night.

However, a better chance of rain will arrive on Thursday.

The clouds and rain chances will keep that heat manageable.

Temperatures are not expected to get much higher than the mid-80s with tolerable humidity values.

