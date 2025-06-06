FORECAST: Thunderstorms expected late afternoon, Saturday evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for a hot and humid weekend, with temperatures reaching nearly 90 degrees.

Most of the day will be fine for outdoor events, but thunderstorms will be around in the late afternoon and evening.

Top threats will be lightning and heavy rain, but a few may have some gusty winds.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

