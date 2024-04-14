Forecasts

FORECAST: Today’s heat to last into the workweek

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Daytime temperatures today will make it to the low 80s and they will stay there for the first half of the workweek.
  • Winds will continue to gust close to 20 mph by this afternoon, so it’s likely there will be several counties under an enhanced fire risk.
  • A few more clouds will form by Tuesday and Wednesday, but conditions will remain fair and dry.
  • Temperatures will dip down a little bit, back to the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday, but will remain above average.
  • Next best chance at any rain will be on Friday with a week passing front.

