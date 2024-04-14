FORECAST: Today’s heat to last into the workweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Daytime temperatures today will make it to the low 80s and they will stay there for the first half of the workweek.

Winds will continue to gust close to 20 mph by this afternoon, so it’s likely there will be several counties under an enhanced fire risk.

A few more clouds will form by Tuesday and Wednesday, but conditions will remain fair and dry.

Temperatures will dip down a little bit, back to the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday, but will remain above average.

Next best chance at any rain will be on Friday with a week passing front.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

