FORECAST: Today’s heat to last into the workweek

FORECAST:
- Daytime temperatures today will make it to the low 80s and they will stay there for the first half of the workweek.
- Winds will continue to gust close to 20 mph by this afternoon, so it’s likely there will be several counties under an enhanced fire risk.
- A few more clouds will form by Tuesday and Wednesday, but conditions will remain fair and dry.
- Temperatures will dip down a little bit, back to the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday, but will remain above average.
- Next best chance at any rain will be on Friday with a week passing front.
