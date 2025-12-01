Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking heavy rain, wintry mix tonight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Keep an eye out for some patchy fog this morning!
  • Otherwise, we’re drying out from yesterday’s rain.
  • Expect dry conditions during the day today with chilly temps.
  • Highs are only back in the upper 40s this afternoon.
  • Our next storm system arrives tonight with a wintry mix in the mountains and heavy rain in Charlotte continuing through the first half of Tuesday.
  • We have another Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties as well as parts of Burke and Caldwell counties from 7pm tonight through noon tomorrow.
  • Freezing rain could lead to ice accumulations as high as 0.25″.
  • In Charlotte, we can expect a messy morning commute tomorrow with rainfall totals close to 1″.
  • We will dry out Tuesday afternoon and stay quiet Wednesday-Thursday before more rain/wintry mix chances return next weekend!

