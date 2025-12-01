FORECAST: Tracking heavy rain, wintry mix tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Keep an eye out for some patchy fog this morning!

Otherwise, we’re drying out from yesterday’s rain.

Expect dry conditions during the day today with chilly temps.

Highs are only back in the upper 40s this afternoon.

Our next storm system arrives tonight with a wintry mix in the mountains and heavy rain in Charlotte continuing through the first half of Tuesday.

We have another Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties as well as parts of Burke and Caldwell counties from 7pm tonight through noon tomorrow.

Freezing rain could lead to ice accumulations as high as 0.25″.

In Charlotte, we can expect a messy morning commute tomorrow with rainfall totals close to 1″.

We will dry out Tuesday afternoon and stay quiet Wednesday-Thursday before more rain/wintry mix chances return next weekend!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group