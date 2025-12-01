FORECAST: Tracking heavy rain, wintry mix tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Keep an eye out for some patchy fog this morning!
- Otherwise, we’re drying out from yesterday’s rain.
- Expect dry conditions during the day today with chilly temps.
- Highs are only back in the upper 40s this afternoon.
- Our next storm system arrives tonight with a wintry mix in the mountains and heavy rain in Charlotte continuing through the first half of Tuesday.
- We have another Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties as well as parts of Burke and Caldwell counties from 7pm tonight through noon tomorrow.
- Freezing rain could lead to ice accumulations as high as 0.25″.
- In Charlotte, we can expect a messy morning commute tomorrow with rainfall totals close to 1″.
- We will dry out Tuesday afternoon and stay quiet Wednesday-Thursday before more rain/wintry mix chances return next weekend!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group