FORECAST: Triple-digit heat this weekend, heat advisories in place

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Dangerous heat continues across the Carolinas today with temperatures likely breaking records as we hit the 100-degree mark Friday afternoon.

It will feel closer to 105-108 with the humidity, which has prompted another Heat Advisory until 8 pm.

We also have a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in place for Mecklenburg, Gaston, and Lincoln counties until 8 pm due to increased levels of ozone.

It’s a similar forecast for the 4 th of July with temperatures hitting 100 degrees but feeling hotter.

of July with temperatures hitting 100 degrees but feeling hotter. There’s an isolated risk for a pop-up shower or storm in the High Country, but the Charlotte area stays dry.

Extreme heat will continue through Monday before a more active pattern develops next week and drops temperatures back to the low 90s.

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