FORECAST: Typical summer heat and steam return

FORECAST:

More typical summer heat and steam hangs on as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Highs in the low to mid 90s, heat index just near 100° and scattered afternoon storm chances.

Today’s storm risks look to be mainly confined to the mountains once again with a very low risk in the metro.

Even though there may not be that many storms, what does develop will likely be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat.

Same story through the weekend with no washouts, just scattered activity.

This pattern doesn’t look to change all that much next week with highs remaining around 90 degrees.

