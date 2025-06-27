FORECAST: Typical summer heat and steam return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More typical summer heat and steam hangs on as we head into the upcoming weekend.
- Highs in the low to mid 90s, heat index just near 100° and scattered afternoon storm chances.
- Today’s storm risks look to be mainly confined to the mountains once again with a very low risk in the metro.
- Even though there may not be that many storms, what does develop will likely be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat.
- Same story through the weekend with no washouts, just scattered activity.
- This pattern doesn’t look to change all that much next week with highs remaining around 90 degrees.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group