FORECAST: Typical summer heat and steam return

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • More typical summer heat and steam hangs on as we head into the upcoming weekend.
  • Highs in the low to mid 90s, heat index just near 100° and scattered afternoon storm chances.
  • Today’s storm risks look to be mainly confined to the mountains once again with a very low risk in the metro.
  • Even though there may not be that many storms, what does develop will likely be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat.
  • Same story through the weekend with no washouts, just scattered activity.
  • This pattern doesn’t look to change all that much next week with highs remaining around 90 degrees.

