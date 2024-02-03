FORECAST: Warmer temperatures and a dry stretch welcome the first weekend of February!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Mild and dry weather will dominate the region for at least the next week.

Highs will be around average for the first half of the work week as temperatures trend close to the mid-50s before trending warmer for the weekend ahead.

It appears the low-pressure system that threatened the dry stretch has tracked farther south and won’t be bringing much of anything on Monday.

There is a chance for a few light showers in the South Carolina counties, however, most will stay dry.

Mostly sunny skies and slightly above-average highs are expected for the end of the work week.

Highs from Thursday to Saturday will trend close to the 60s.

The next best chance of rain looks to be Friday evening.

If the region does receive rain, it will be a quick shot of moderate showers with improving conditions for Saturday.

