FORECAST: Warmer temperatures and a dry stretch welcome the first weekend of February!

- Mild and dry weather will dominate the region for at least the next week.
- Highs will be around average for the first half of the work week as temperatures trend close to the mid-50s before trending warmer for the weekend ahead.
- It appears the low-pressure system that threatened the dry stretch has tracked farther south and won’t be bringing much of anything on Monday.
- There is a chance for a few light showers in the South Carolina counties, however, most will stay dry.
- Mostly sunny skies and slightly above-average highs are expected for the end of the work week.
- Highs from Thursday to Saturday will trend close to the 60s.
- The next best chance of rain looks to be Friday evening.
- If the region does receive rain, it will be a quick shot of moderate showers with improving conditions for Saturday.
