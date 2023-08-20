FORECAST: Week starts with near triple-digit temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s going to be another hot and sunny one out there today.

Highs will make it to the low 90s, with overnight lows in the 70s.

Highs will trend even higher for the start of a new work week. Temperatures will make it to the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Humidity will stay manageable over the next couple of days, but because heat will continue to build will feel close to 100 for the next two days.

A weak dry front will bring slightly cooler air for Wednesday, but it won’t be a significant change.

No real chances for the work week. Some rain will develop off the coast, but most of that will stay east of the metro.

Stay cool!

