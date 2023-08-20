FORECAST: Week starts with near triple-digit temperatures

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
It’s going to be another hot and sunny one out there today.
- Highs will make it to the low 90s, with overnight lows in the 70s.
- Highs will trend even higher for the start of a new work week. Temperatures will make it to the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday.
- Humidity will stay manageable over the next couple of days, but because heat will continue to build will feel close to 100 for the next two days.
- A weak dry front will bring slightly cooler air for Wednesday, but it won’t be a significant change.
- No real chances for the work week. Some rain will develop off the coast, but most of that will stay east of the metro.
Stay cool!
