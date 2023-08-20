Forecasts

FORECAST: Week starts with near triple-digit temperatures

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
It’s going to be another hot and sunny one out there today.

  • Highs will make it to the low 90s, with overnight lows in the 70s.
  • Highs will trend even higher for the start of a new work week. Temperatures will make it to the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday.
  • Humidity will stay manageable over the next couple of days, but because heat will continue to build will feel close to 100 for the next two days.
  • A weak dry front will bring slightly cooler air for Wednesday, but it won’t be a significant change.
  • No real chances for the work week. Some rain will develop off the coast, but most of that will stay east of the metro.

Stay cool!

