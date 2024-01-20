FORECAST: Winds bring freezing feel-like temperatures to dominate the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

High temperatures today are expected to make it to slightly above freezing, but with northwest winds rolling through feels like conditions will be closer to the upper teens tolow 20s for the Piedmont.

Some areas across the mountains will be reaching windchill values close to -20 to -25.

There could be a few lingering flurries across the higher elevations, but overall, not expecting much in the way of snow today.

Overnight lows will once again be dipping down to the teens for the city and single digits for the mountains.

Sunday will be another brisk and cold one with mostly sunny skies and daytime temperatures in the upper 30s.

The cold snap will be over by Monday as the low moves off to the east and temperatures will make it back to the upper 40s/50s and then trending close to the upper 60s by late week.

After Tuesday, there is a chance for on and off showers through Saturday.

Resort Reports 24 hour Snowfall:

Sugar: 5 inches

Beech: 2 inches

App: 1 inch

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group