Being a nomadic digital worker means increased exposure to cyber security threats from fake Wi-Fi networks and data interception from attackers. Using VPNs, verifying Wi-Fi names before logging on, and traveling with personal mobile hotspots can protect your devices. Be careful where you access your sensitive accounts, such as those containing financial and work credentials.

According to Statista, over 278.83 million people were affected by internet attacks linked to data breaches and exposure in 2025. Many of these events have been out of one's control due to a company that holds sensitive information being targeted, such as your hospital or financial institution.

However, direct targeting can happen, especially with the growing population of remote and hybrid workers globally.

What Connection Areas Increase Possible Cyber Security Threats?

Public charging stations with USB ports are hot zones for "juice jacking," so avoid plugging your device into them. This type of jacking refers to someone using these ports to download data from your phone.

It's best to travel with your own wall charger or a USB data blocker. Using your own wall charger also enables you to quickly convert to the plug requirements of the United States, the EU, and the UK.

When using Wi-Fi, don't trust just any name that pops up; attackers have gotten even more savvy by creating fake hotspots with a similar name to the location you're at. That "Hotel-Name free Wi-Fi" may be a copycat. Play it safe and ask for the correct network name from the staff at your hotel or café.

It's time to turn off that auto-connect to avoid automatically connecting to malicious networks. That includes:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

File sharing

How Should People Handle Post-Cyber Attack Follow-up?

According to Verizon, 44% of cybersecurity breaches in organizations involved ransomware in 2025, a 37% increase from the prior year. Ransomware is malicious software that can encrypt your files or lock you out of your device or company system.

Such hackers usually demand payment in the form of cryptocurrency to restore access. The ransom also includes a threat to delete or leak sensitive data if the ransom isn't paid.

If this happens to you, contact professional ransomware response teams 24/7, who can detect the threat and recover your data.

Notify other people if their information is at risk. These include employees, customers, and partners, and properly explain what happened. Provide guidance on how they can protect their information going forward.

Reset all your credentials, such as passwords, that may have been compromised.

What Is Shoulder Surfing?

When working in your favorite coffee shop or from an airport lounge, your vulnerability is still at risk after taking noted precautions if you're unaware of shoulder surfing. A criminal may use:

Direct observation by simply looking over your shoulder while you're working Tech aids, such as binoculars or cameras, from a distance. Eavesdrop on your conversations to catch sensitive data.

Notice those security cameras in the cafe you're working in? You never know who is watching, so cover your phone or computer screen when typing any credentials, even if no one is physically near you but a camera is overhead.

Consider using a privacy screen for better cyber safety.

What Is MFA in Cyber Security?

MFA refers to multi-factor authentication, which you should use on all your sensitive accounts. Those sensitive accounts include:

Bank accounts

Work credentials

Credit card

Medical accounts

You can use one or a combination of MFA options for maximizing reduction of your cyber security threats. Choices include:

Passkeys

Biometrics like fingerprint scans and facial recognition

SMS/email codes

Push notifications

Authenticator apps like Google Authenticator that change one-time passcodes continuously

What Activities Should You Avoid on Hotel or Cafe Wi-Fi?

When using public or hotel Wi-Fi instead of your personal hotspot, avoid accessing your financial credentials, such as banks or credit cards. Be careful about what you browse, as revealing personal problems online or places you plan to visit may give hackers additional information to use against you.

However, if you have no other choice, only assess this information when your VPN is enabled. Top VPN options include:

NordVPN

ExpressVPN

ProtonVPN

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is the #1 Hacker in the World?

Hackers have made headlines and history by infiltrating government networks and engaging in cyber activism. Kevin Mitnick became the "world's most famous hacker" after stealing computer code from tech companies, such as Motorola.

In 1982, he made a mark when he hacked into the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which put him on the FBI's most wanted list and inspired the movie War Games.

As a result, he got sentenced to five years in prison.

Can a Hacker Go to Jail?

The punishment depends on the extent of the hacking. Minor cyber attack offenses that pose little damage may result in a year or less in jail time, especially if it's the first offense.

However, more serious cases may come with a 5 to 10-year prison sentence. Serious charges can result in 20 years in prison if there have been prior convictions and may include a fine of up to $10,000.

What Are the Top 10 Cybersecurity Threats?

Cyber attacks come in many forms. The top ones to look out for include:

Compromised VPN

Identity threats

AI-enabled phishing attacks

Supply chain attacks

Ransomware

Living-off-the-land attacks.

Trojanized software and potentially unwanted programs (PUPs)

Social engineering attacks 2.0

Everyone Should Understand Vulnerability in Computer Security

Everyone, from large companies to solo entrepreneurs, should take measures to protect against cyber security threats to avoid losing vital data, especially sensitive personal information. Data loss can include personal financial, work vendor, or employee information, which puts the company and its reputation at risk.

With two-factor authentication, you have multiple layers from biometrics to passkeys to make it harder for hackers to access your accounts. Be extra cautious of your environment when working in a public space to ensure no one is trying to look over your shoulder or there isn't a camera capturing your password from afar.

Continue to work safely and securely all over the world and access more insights from other articles on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.