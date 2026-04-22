Woman wins $8M from scratch-off bought at Union County grocery store

RALEIGH — Haya Freitekh, of Waxhaw, bought a $50 scratch-off and won an $8 million top prize, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced.

Freitekh bought an $8 Million Money Maker ticket from the Publix on Providence Road South in Marvin.

She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $400,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $4.8 million.

She chose the lump sum, and after state and federal taxes, she took home $3,456,494.

One $8 million prize and four $100,000 prizes remain.

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