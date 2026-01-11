Naltrexone is a medication for alcoholism that has been the topic of confusion and misconceptions about how it actually works. Common myths include that drinking on naltrexone isn't possible, that people can directly get sick from it, and that the medication is a one-stop cure for alcohol dependence.

As many as 28 million Americans over the age of 12 have an alcohol use disorder, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Thanks to long-existing FDA-approved medications like Naltrexone, many people have been able to reduce alcohol cravings.

This article will discuss the effects of this drug on drinking and debunk myths so those living with alcohol disorders can make plausible decisions about their recovery efforts.

What Is Naltrexone?

The chemical name is Naltrexone hydrochloride (morphinan-6-one, 17-[cyclopropylmethyl]-4,5-epoxy-3,14-dihydroxy-[5α]).

Approved by the FDA in 1994, this medication has been used to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders. It comes in pill and injectable form. The drug works by blocking the euphoric effects of opioid-based drugs and alcohol, preventing the feeling of getting a "high" or a "buzz."

By blocking opioid receptors in the body, it also decreases the presence of opioid substances and the chemical dopamine. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that affects motivation and pleasure.

Who Should Use Naltrexone?

During an interview with NPR in 2017, George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, complained about how enough users don't seek treatment for alcohol disorders.

A 2009 PubMed study stated that someone with moderate-to-severe alcohol dependence is the ideal patient for naltrexone therapy, or a person who drinks on more than 50% of days, consumes more than five drinks a day, and has alcohol-related problems.

However, you should avoid if:

You have severe liver problems. You are reliant on opioid-based pain medication to relieve chronic pain. You are pregnant or planning to get pregnant soon.

Even with a naltrexone prescription online, usage should be combined with a professional support network.

What Is the Truth About Drinking on Naltrexone?

A 2014 PubMed analysis of related clinical trials over several years concluded that oral Naltrexone is beneficial in reducing a return to drinking as well as a reduction in heavy drinking.

By reducing the pleasurable effects of drinking alcohol, the drug has helped decrease or stop consumption by reducing the cravings for it.

Myth: You Can't Drink On the Drug

One can drink while on a Naltrexone prescription, but it doesn't reduce the impairment effects of alcohol. Therefore, if you still overconsume alcohol while using the drug, you can experience delayed judgment, reaction time, and coordination, along with slurred speech that comes with being intoxicated.

Myth: You Can't Get Drunk While Using Naltrexone

Yes, you'll still get drunk if you drink enough after taking a dosage. However, there will be no euphoric feelings to help combat it.

Myth: It Makes You Sick

Some people may confuse Naltrexone with Disulfiram. Disulfiram works for preventing alcohol use by causing severe illness, such as nausea, vomiting, headaches, and flushing, when you drink alcohol with it.

On the other hand, Naltrexone simply prevents the euphoric reward of an alcohol "buzz."

Myth: It Cures Alcoholism

Anyone dealing with alcohol use disorders may need a variety of care and treatment options. Naltrexone is effective in reducing the cravings linked to overconsumption, but it's not a one-size-fits-all cure. However, you can improve the positive effects it has by including professional counseling and a positive support system, avoiding triggers, and following medical advice.

Myth: It Will Destroy Your Liver

This myth has some truth based on the individual's situation. Avoid taking Naltrexone if you already have existing liver issues. The medication can cause liver damage when you take it in large doses.

Therefore, you should take it under professional supervision and ensure you have a healthy liver beforehand.

How to Take the Drug Safely

When on a Naltrexone prescription, some practical tips can help you enjoy the benefits and reduce ill effects. Some of these include:

Honesty

Be honest about drinking goals with your counselor and prescriber. Do you aim to abstain or focus on reduced drinking?

Liver Checks

Get liver testing beforehand. Continue to watch out for side effects such as yellowing skin, light stools, and dark urine.

Managing Other Drugs

Stop using opioids at least 7 to 10 days before using this drug. Inform all your medical practitioners, from dentists to doctors to emergency personnel, so they use non-opioid medication if you need pain relief.

Frequently Asked Questions About Naltrexone and Alcohol

How Fast Does Naltrexone Work for Alcohol?

Users should see the effects of the drug within an hour of taking the oral medication.

Depending on the dosage, the effects can last 24 to 72 hours. A 50-mg oral tablet can last for 24 to 36 hours, a 100-mg one lasts 48 hours, and a 150-mg one lasts 72 hours.

How Long Can You Stay on Naltrexone?

Typical treatment with the oral drug should last about 3 to 4 months. Treatment may stop if the patient fully abstains from alcohol in the last several months, with monitoring for up to another six months.

What Is the 20-Minute Rule for Alcohol?

The "20-minute rule" for consuming alcohol advises drinkers to pause for at least 20 minutes after finishing one drink before deciding to grab another one. This time gap allows one to properly process cravings that they may be able to wait out.

Slow consumption helps drinkers avoid overdrinking, getting drunk, and a potential hangover later. That way, one can decide if they really want another drink or if they're operating on the conveyor belt effect of continuous consumption that a party atmosphere may encourage.

Understand the Effects of Naltrexone

Drinking on naltrexone is possible if you manage your prescription use responsibly. Start by knowing fact from fiction so you can see if this drug is the right option for your drinking goals. This FDA-approved drug works by reducing the cravings and high that can make getting drunk pleasurable despite the side effects.

If you have a healthy liver and have ceased using opioids, a Naltrexone prescription may be what you need to become less reliant on drinking.

