Mayor’s wife bitten by copperhead snake in backyard

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe’s mayor says his wife is recovering after a copperhead snake bite sent her to the hospital with severe swelling and intense pain. He’s now urging others to stay alert outdoors, especially at dusk, as Lauren Burns faces a lengthy recovery at home.

It’s not clear when she’ll be fully back to normal.

“I just can’t believe my wife got bit by a copperhead,” he said.

Mayor Burns said he was grilling at home on Wednesday night when she ran in from their backyard.

“She’s, like, ‘I got bit by a snake,’” the mayor told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito.

It happened around dusk.

Mayor Burns saw two puncture wounds above his wife’s ankle.

“Sure enough, it was a snake,” he said.

The snake was between 3 ½ feet to 4 feet long, he said.

“She was in the most pain I had ever seen her in,” Mayor Burns said. “We have six children, and she even has kidney stones. This has been the most excruciating pain I have ever seen her in.”

They went to the hospital, where he watched her entire leg swell up. She couldn’t feel her toes.

Over the weekend, her story made national headlines.

Mayor Burns was surprised by the attention but thankful for all the prayers.

“There are a lot of people who’ve gotten bitten by snakes, so it’s humbling, at the same time, but we’re thankful we can bring awareness to that,” he said.

He said Lauren Burns has greatly improved since Saturday.

“She’s OK,” Mayor Burns said Monday. “She’s doing much better today, very well.”

They didn’t get the anti-venom because they feared the potential side effects.

They’ve been in contact with poison control as Lauren Burns recovers.

Their six children were at home at the time and were not hurt.

*If a snake bites you:

Seek emergency medical attention as soon as possible to start antivenom (if needed) and stop irreversible damage.

Do not drive yourself to the hospital because the snakebite can make you dizzy or pass out.

Take a photograph from a safe distance to identify the snake if possible, which may aid in faster treatment.

Keep calm.

Inform your supervisor.

Apply first aid while waiting for someone to take you to the hospital.

Lay or sit down with the bite in a neutral position of comfort.



Remove rings and watches before swelling starts.



Wash the bite with soap and water.



Cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing.



Mark the leading edge of tenderness/swelling on the skin and write the time alongside it.

Do not do any of the following:

Do not pick up the snake or try to trap it.

NEVER handle a venomous snake, not even a dead one or its decapitated head.

Do not wait for symptoms to appear; get medical help right away.

Do not apply a tourniquet, electric shock, or folk therapies.

Do not slash the wound with a knife or cut it in any way.

Do not try to suck out the venom.

Do not apply ice or immerse the wound in water.

Do not drink alcohol as a painkiller or take pain relievers (such as, aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen).

*Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

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