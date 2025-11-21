If you're moving out of state, you need to know that planning mistakes like not having a detailed, organized plan, procrastination, and improper packing can all make your move more complicated. Failing to declutter and not spending enough time comparing movers can also make an out-of-state relocation more challenging.

Always remember that moving itself is already difficult. Indeed, WRAL News cited a survey in which nearly half of the polled participants said that moving home is more stressful than getting a divorce. A third also said they regret not enlisting the services of professional movers.

By following sound relocation planning advice, you can avoid mistakes that can complicate the process of interstate moving.

What Should You Do First When Moving Out of State?

The first thing you should do is to create a detailed and organized state-to-state moving plan. It should include the following components:

Researching your new place, including its cost of living and safe, secure neighborhoods

Personal interstate travel spending

Logistics, including which moving company to hire and the costs of enlisting their services

Fees for setting up utilities in your new place

A buffer for unexpected expenses

Decluttering your old place

Packing each room

Creating an inventory of belongings to take to your new home

What Is the Cheapest Way to Move Things Out of State?

The cheapest way to move out of state is to DIY (do it yourself) by renting a moving truck. It costs the least upfront because you won't have to pay someone else's labor fees.

However, DIY moves, particularly interstate ones, can be highly stressful and time-consuming. They require:

Significant logistical planning

Physical labor

Knowledge of and compliance with state-specific regulations

When you opt for DIY, you'd have to organize and manage all aspects of the move. You'll be responsible for:

Packing your belongings

Loading your stuff onto the moving truck

Driving the vehicle to your destination

Unloading your items in your new place

Unpacking boxes and containers one by one

Given all the work associated with a DIY move, it may not be the most practical route, particularly if you have lots of belongings to pack, load, transport, and unload. If done incorrectly, you may even face a higher expense, such as if you injure yourself while carrying heavy items.

Such injuries are common. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), there's an association between tasks involving manual materials handling and about half of all compensable low back pain incidents. Lifting is a leading cause, implicated in 37% to 49% of cases.

What Mistakes Can Complicate Your Out-of-State Move?

Moving home is complex and time-consuming because it requires extensive planning and involves physical effort and mental and emotional preparation. Because of these factors, consumer advocacy organization Consumer Affairs recommends setting aside at least two months for planning.

As you create your long-distance moving checklist and plan, keep in mind the following mistakes to avoid, as committing them can add to your stress.

Not Having a Detailed Plan

Your moving plan should be as detailed, organized, and well-researched as possible.

An example is having a schedule or timeline for decluttering your old home and packing your belongings in each room. It depends on how much stuff you have, but it can take at least two or more full days to pack all the items in one room properly.

Procrastinating or Leaving Things Until the Last Minute

Since moving out of state requires more preparation than moving intrastate, it's all the more reason to start planning no less than eight weeks before the big day. It's even more crucial to begin packing and prepping early if you work full-time, as this means you only have your days off to commit to preparation.

Improper Packing

Leaving things until the last minute can also result in improper packing. It can put your belongings at risk of damage and yourself at risk of injury.

Using flimsy boxes, sealing with regular tape instead of packing tape, and not putting enough cushioning materials (e.g., packing paper) are all common packing mistakes.

Failure to Declutter

If you don't declutter, you'll likely end up packing and moving everything in your old home to your new place, trash included. It can complicate and make things more expensive because it means packing, loading, moving, unloading, and unpacking more items than necessary.

Not Spending Enough Time Comparing Movers

As much as possible, you should never settle for the first moving firm you encounter online. Instead, you should research and compare at least three companies, whether you're looking for the best movers in Austin, TX, or San Francisco, CA.

Doing so gives you a more comprehensive and objective analysis of each provider's services and prices. It can also reveal which company offers a rate that best fits your needs and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should You Do With Stuff You Won't Take to Your New Home?

Before moving to another state, consider selling, donating, recycling, or throwing stuff you won't bring to your new home.

Selling items is an excellent way to expand your "buffer" or moving budget. Start with belongings that are too bulky, heavy, or expensive to transport, such as large appliances, furniture, or surplus electronics.

You can also donate some of your things to charitable organizations. Many charities accept donations like furniture, clothing, books, toys, and even non-perishable food.

Are Complete Relocation Services a Good Idea?

Yes, complete relocation services can be a good idea if you can afford them, as they can make your out-of-state move stress-free and time-efficient.

With these services, you no longer have to deal with the burden of manual labor and planning. The movers will take over packing, loading, moving, and unloading all of your stuff.

Hiring a full-service moving company will cost you more upfront, though. Still, if your primary goal is to have a seamless transition, consider investing in their services.

Don't Let Planning Mistakes Complicate Your Out-Of-State Move

Not having a detailed, organized plan, procrastinating, and improper packing are all mistakes that can complicate the process of moving out of state. Avoid these errors, and you can enjoy a simpler, more efficient move.

Get more lifestyle guides and stay updated on the latest news by browsing the rest of our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.