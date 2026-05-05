RV towing car crashes into woods off I-77 in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A serious crash late Tuesday morning shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Chester County.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the wreckage south of the Lancaster Highway exit.

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It appeared that an RV towing a car had crashed into the woods.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office stated the northbound lanes were closed.

By the time Chopper 9 Skyzoom arrived, some lanes reopened to traffic.

0 of 5 RV crashes into woods, causes backup on I-77 RV crashes into woods, causes backup on I-77 RV crashes into woods, causes backup on I-77 RV crashes into woods, causes backup on I-77 RV crashes into woods, causes backup on I-77 An RV crashed into the woods near Interstate 77 in South Carolina. Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions due to the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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