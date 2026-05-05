RV towing car crashes into woods off I-77 in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A serious crash late Tuesday morning shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Chester County.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the wreckage south of the Lancaster Highway exit.
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It appeared that an RV towing a car had crashed into the woods.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office stated the northbound lanes were closed.
By the time Chopper 9 Skyzoom arrived, some lanes reopened to traffic.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
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