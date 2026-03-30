One of the eye-opener trends and facts about divorce you should be aware of is that while infidelity remains a common reason for marital dissolution, it's not the only leading cause. Many are breaking up due to a lack of commitment and finances.

It may also come as a surprise that while overall divorce rates have decreased, "gray divorce" is becoming more common. An article from TribLIVE cited data from the National Center for Family Marriage Research stating that close to 40% of divorces nowadays involve people aged 50 and older.

If you're considering filing for divorce yourself, understanding all those trends and stats can be crucial, as they can help you prepare your emotions, plan your finances, and make strategic decisions while ensuring you prioritize your children's best interests.

What's the Divorce Rate in the U.S.?

The Pew Research Center says the "refined divorce rate" in the U.S. has gone down steeply since the 1980s, when it peaked at about 22.6 divorces per 1,000 married women. It then fell to 20.5 divorces in 2008 before seeing a sharp dive to just 14.4 divorces in 2023.

What to Try Before Divorce?

All states now allow marriage dissolution without requiring evidence-based grounds for divorce. Through the no-fault divorce process, couples can go their separate ways due to "irreconcilable differences" and not blame either side.

Just because it's easier to get a divorce now doesn't mean it's the only option; couples or marriage counseling may help. A Verywell Mind survey found that of the polled individuals who were in couples therapy, 99% said it had a positive effect on their relationship.

On the other hand, some individuals should consider filing for divorce immediately, including those facing repetitive, long-term physical abuse, domestic violence, or extreme mental cruelty. The same goes for those whose spouse is wasting marital assets, particularly on extramarital affairs.

In such "urgent" or "emergency" scenarios, it's best to consult a family law attorney without delay. They can help defend the rights of victims and secure legal protection from abusive spouses.

What Are Some Surprising Trends and Facts About Divorce You Should Know in 2026?

From a lack of commitment and finances being primary triggers to the rising prevalence of split-ups among the older folks, these are key facts about divorce making headlines this year. Technology is also shaping asset division, while a new study further underscores the impact of divorces on children.

The Leading Cause of Divorce

Infidelity may have once been the top reason for divorce. Nowadays, however, more couples are splitting up or considering doing so because of a lack of commitment from the other spouse or financial-related issues.

A lack of commitment can take many forms, such as not wanting to plan for the future or prioritizing self-interest over the couple or the family. Being unavailable, whether emotional or physical, is another example.

Financial-related issues are also becoming a highly cited trigger for split-ups. An article published by CNBC, for instance, noted that 54% of surveyed folks believe that having a partner who's in debt is reason enough to consider divorce.

Decreasing Divorce Rates But Increasing Prevalence of Gray Divorce

"Gray divorce" is a term coined by the American Association of Retired Persons (now known as AARP) in 2004. It refers to the explosive trend of couples aged 50 or older getting a divorce.

In a January 2026 article, Psychology Today cited a 2012 study conducted by Bowling Green State University.

It found the divorce rate among people over 50 doubled within those two decades. The researchers also noted that the rates were more than double for couples over 65. They named the phenomenon the "gray divorce revolution."

Cryptocurrency Creating More Chaos in Split-Ups

Cryptocurrency, as an asset, can be marital property if either spouse acquired it during the marriage.

Unfortunately, divorce courts are having a hard time with asset division for cases that involve crypto. One reason is that this digital asset is so volatile that a person can have a crypto portfolio worth $500,000 today and then $300,000 the following month.

Crypto's extreme volatility can result in one spouse having to pay the other an amount based on a price that's no longer current.

Growing Evidence of Divorce's Negative Long-Term Effects on Children

The U.S. Census Bureau says that almost a third of Americans born between 1988 and 1993 saw their parents divorce before they reached adulthood. It's a defining moment that can leave a long-lasting impact, even in adulthood. Some of the key eye-opening statistics provided include:

A reduction of 9% to 13% in children's income in their mid to late 20s

A 63% surge in teen birth rates among children of divorce (as opposed to pre-divorce levels)

An increase of 35% to 55% in the risk of death before 25 at the time of divorce, which remained high for at least the next decade

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There Any Other Type of Divorce Rate?

Yes. Aside from the "refined divorce rate," there's also the traditional "crude" divorce rate.

The refined divorce rate is a much more accurate metric, however, as it measures the number of divorces per 1,000 married women. On the other hand, the crude divorce rate refers to the number of divorces per 1,000 total people.

Do Most Marriages End in Divorce?

No.

The very commonly cited statistic saying "over half of marriages end in divorce" no longer holds true today and is quite misleading. More people are saving their marriages thanks to improved communication and increasing awareness about the benefits of counseling.

There's also the rise in the new "cohabitation." The trend involves platonic co-parenting.

Instead of having to battle for child custody, something that can harm children in the short and long run, married couples who've fallen out of love are deciding to stay together for the kids. The parents focus on teamwork rather than romance to raise the kids in a more stable environment.

Keep These Recent Facts About Divorce in Mind

Decreasing overall rates and increasing prevalence among older couples are all recent facts about divorce you should be aware of. Remember, too, that infidelity is no longer the sole top reason; so is a lack of commitment and having a partner who's in debt.

With this knowledge, you can better prepare yourself as you consider and navigate the process of marriage dissolution.

Read our other educational guides on relationships, lifestyle, and finances, or check out our recent in-depth news coverage to stay informed.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.