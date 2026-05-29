Dilworth breakfast staple has closed after 15 years

CHARLOTTE — A longtime Dilworth breakfast staple has closed its doors for good.

Famous Toastery at The Courtyard served its last customers on May 24, owner and co-founder Robert Maynard told the Charlotte Business Journal. Maynard said the restaurant, which serves breakfast and brunch dishes made with fresh and organic ingredients, was a staple of the Dilworth neighborhood for about 15 years.

The decision not to renew the restaurant’s lease at 2400 Park Road came after taking a look at how other locations were faring, Maynard said.

“We’re seeing a shift and having a lot of success outside of the main Charlotte core,” he said. “I don’t look at this as a negative thing. We just decided it was time to move on.”

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

Famous Toastery at 2400 Park Road served its last customers on May 24 after 15 years in Dilworth. (Melissa Key)

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