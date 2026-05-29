Dilworth breakfast staple has closed after 15 years

CHARLOTTE — A longtime Dilworth breakfast staple has closed its doors for good.
Famous Toastery at The Courtyard served its last customers on May 24, owner and co-founder Robert Maynard told the Charlotte Business Journal. Maynard said the restaurant, which serves breakfast and brunch dishes made with fresh and organic ingredients, was a staple of the Dilworth neighborhood for about 15 years.
The decision not to renew the restaurant’s lease at 2400 Park Road came after taking a look at how other locations were faring, Maynard said.
“We’re seeing a shift and having a lot of success outside of the main Charlotte core,” he said. “I don’t look at this as a negative thing. We just decided it was time to move on.”
Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.
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