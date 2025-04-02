St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Tickets available now

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is proud to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in North Carolina. Tickets are now on sale!

This is your chance to win a beautiful house in North Carolina for $100, and all of the money raised goes to support an incredible cause.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Marshville for 2025

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital treats the toughest childhood cancers and pediatric disease, often pioneering new treatments in the face of difficult challenges.

One of the most impressive aspects of St. Jude is that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food -- all so they can focus on helping their child live.

That’s where you come in.

Every $100 ticket helps ensure that families helped by St. Jude never have to worry about paying for it. And for one lucky winner, that $100 will turn into a beautiful house in the Charlotte area.

It’s the ultimate win-win.

