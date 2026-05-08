‘Full House’ actor Dave Coulier gives health update

Dave Coulier has updated fans on his health, specifically why he has lost so much weight.

The “Full House” actor shared on Instagram that the cancer treatments he had to undergo have made him lose 45 pounds.

“The last time I did some of you said that I look differently, and I sound differently, and I do," he said. “What you’re seeing is the side effects of extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat. I haven’t been able to eat solid food in months. So I’ve lost 45 pounds, that’s what you’re seeing.”

He said his voice has been affected as well.

People magazine reported that his last treatment was on Dec. 31.

He said that early detection was key to saving his life twice.

Coulier went through two cancer diagnoses in two years and 35 rounds of targeted radiation, Fox News said.

He told Kelly Clarkson on her show that he realized how many toxins he was exposed to and that he had to take steps to change it.

“I wanted to know, ‘Why did my lymphatic system crash?’ And I realized as I went down the rabbit hole, everything in my life was toxic,” he told Clarkson. “My toothpaste, my shampoo, the garbage bags, the toilet paper, everything, skin cream, everything."

He had a similar message about lifestyle changes when he spoke with Fox News Digital.

“Listen to your body. Your body will tell you things,” Coulier said. “And my body was telling me something’s going on. I wasn’t feeling right, and I didn’t have a lot of energy. And then I was taking a shower one morning and felt a lump in my groin area. And had I just thought, ‘Ah, I haven’t been feeling very well. It’s maybe a cold or something. My body is just naturally fighting this off.’ Had I not taken the step to call my doctor, at the urging of my wife, Melissa – she said, ‘We’re calling now, and making that appointment’ – things would have been much different. We caught it early.”

His brand, AwearMarket, was launched to allow people to buy non-toxic, sustainable, natural and organic products.

"Determined to live healthier, I set out to replace my everyday essentials—food, hygiene products, home goods, apparel, and even pet products—with non-toxic, safer alternatives," Coulier said.

He said the company is "a next-generation online superstore dedicated to healthy living."

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