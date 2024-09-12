NC officials say over $550K in EBT benefits was stolen since Aug. 18

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina food stamp officials say thieves have stolen more than $550,000 in food benefit dollars since August 18.

State officials say the recent surge in cases is related to online transactions involving BJ’s Wholesale Club. They haven’t given more specifics.

They say they started blocking certain online purchases about a week ago and that it’s worked, that no one’s reported any fraud since.

Thieves targeting food stamp participants’ cards became a big issue across the country in 2022. North Carolina officials say people have reported more than $2.7 million stolen since then.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke has told you ways the government is trying to prevent this moving forward, including turning EBT cards into chip cards so you wouldn’t have to swipe them. After all, that’s the main way criminals capture the data.

If you think someone stole your EBT benefits:

- Submit a request for the state to reimburse you.

- You need to send a signed affidavit to your county’s Department of Social Services.

- Once the claim is processed, you’ll get a new EBT card in the mail. It usually takes 3-5 business days and you’ll get replacement benefits the next day.

For anyone with EBT cards:

- Keep a close eye on your account. Visit www.ebtedge.com using the EBT Edge mobile app or call the North Carolina EBT Call Center: 888-622-7328.

- Change your PIN often and make sure you pick a difficult number.

- Block out-of-state and online purchases.

- If you buy something in person, do what Stoogenke always encourages when swiping any card: cover the keypad with your hand while you type in your PIN. And if the card reader feels loose -- or too snug -- there may be a skimming device attached.

- You can contact the call center (888-622-7328) to request a new EBT card. It’s free. The new card will not contain funds stolen from the previous card. You must submit a claim to receive replacement benefits.

