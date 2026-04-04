Missing Raleigh 9-year-old found safe, mother taken into custody

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities began searching for a 9-year-old who went missing from Raleigh early Saturday morning.

The boy has since been found safe in New Bern, according to police.

An AMBER alert was issued for Austin Ross just before 1 a.m. Saturday. New Bern Police announced the boy was believed to be with a 45-year-old woman.

Police said the two were found walking along Neuse Boulevard later Saturday morning. The boy was safe and the mother was taken into custody.

Ross was described as a 4-foot-tall, 50-pound, white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is autistic and has ADHD, requiring medication, police said.

Officials said Ross had last been seen wearing a blue Spiderman T-shirt, blue jean shorts, black and white Nike shoes, and a Jurassic World backpack. He had last been seen at 408 E. Front Street in New Bern.

Officials said he was believed to be with Amber Vest. Vest was described as a 5-foot-4, medium build, white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, Hoka shoes, and a dark blue beanie.

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