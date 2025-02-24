Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Goldsboro metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Mount Olive, NC

- Typical home value: $115,890

- 1-year price change: -3.6%

- 5-year price change: +19.4%

#7. Fremont, NC

- Typical home value: $119,132

- 1-year price change: +10.5%

- 5-year price change: +42.4%

#6. Dudley, NC

- Typical home value: $120,501

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +53.6%

#5. Seven Springs, NC

- Typical home value: $128,576

- 1-year price change: -7.1%

- 5-year price change: +14.8%

#4. Mar-Mac, NC

- Typical home value: $165,114

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +77.3%

#3. Goldsboro, NC

- Typical home value: $180,617

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +44.6%

#2. Pikeville, NC

- Typical home value: $232,744

- 1-year price change: +3.5%

- 5-year price change: +50.1%

#1. Walnut Creek, NC

- Typical home value: $402,645

- 1-year price change: +2.1%

- 5-year price change: +43.5%