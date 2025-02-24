Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Goldsboro metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Mount Olive, NC
- Typical home value: $115,890
- 1-year price change: -3.6%
- 5-year price change: +19.4%
#7. Fremont, NC
- Typical home value: $119,132
- 1-year price change: +10.5%
- 5-year price change: +42.4%
#6. Dudley, NC
- Typical home value: $120,501
- 1-year price change: +4.5%
- 5-year price change: +53.6%
#5. Seven Springs, NC
- Typical home value: $128,576
- 1-year price change: -7.1%
- 5-year price change: +14.8%
#4. Mar-Mac, NC
- Typical home value: $165,114
- 1-year price change: +3.3%
- 5-year price change: +77.3%
#3. Goldsboro, NC
- Typical home value: $180,617
- 1-year price change: +0.7%
- 5-year price change: +44.6%
#2. Pikeville, NC
- Typical home value: $232,744
- 1-year price change: +3.5%
- 5-year price change: +50.1%
#1. Walnut Creek, NC
- Typical home value: $402,645
- 1-year price change: +2.1%
- 5-year price change: +43.5%