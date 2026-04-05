Man charged with attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping after breaking into NoDa home

CHARLOTTE — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he broke into a home in NoDa and attacked someone inside.

On Friday night, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call in east Charlotte for an unusual and violent case.

Shortly after they arrived, they took 29-year-old Aleksandros Soutzos into custody. They accused him of terrorizing the residents that lived inside a home on Herrin Avenue.

Aleksandros Soutzos

Wood Watts is a long time resident in the area. In fact, his neighbors call him the mayor.

He won’t forget what he saw Friday night.

“I seen all these cops walking around with flashlights and stuff,” Watts said.

Police say that Soutzos broke into the home, assaulted a resident with a table leg, restrained him, and then tried to burn up the home using gasoline.

Neighbors say that home is a rental property and it’s not the first time there has been trouble there.

“It’s the only problem house we’ve got in this neighborhood that I know of,” said Watts “There have been people coming and going into there.”

Soutzos has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and assault.

“I’m thinking this house is a great big candidate for a nuisance,” Watts said.

Police have not said if there is a connection between the victims and the suspect, or if they know each other.

Soutzos is currently in the Mecklenburg County Jail under no bond.

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