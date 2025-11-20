For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Winston-Salem using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Winston-Salem Rescue Mission

- Address: 718 N Trade St, Winston Salem, NC 27101

FaithFire Worldwide

- Address: PO Box 1953, Jamestown, NC 27282

BackPack Beginnings

- Address: 3711 Alliance Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407

FaithAction International

- Address: 2211 W Meadowview Rd #10, Greensboro, NC 27407

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ- Food Pantry ♻️

- Address: 9 Mansfield Cir, Greensboro, NC 27455

Rise Up Youth

- Address: 3243 Pleasant Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406

Simply Massage & Wellness

- Address: 1145D SAINT MARKS CHURCH RD, Burlington, NC 27215

Echo at Lake Norman Apartments

- Address: 118 Plantation Creek Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117

R Brown McAllister PTO

- Address: 505 Sunnyside dr, Concord, NC 28025

Divine Blessings Foundation

- Address: 3255 Sturbridge Lane, Concord, NC 28025

The Bridge Community, Inc

- Address: 54 E Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Gethsemane Baptist Church of Lake Norman

- Address: 565 Jetton St, Davidson, NC 28036

Kaslyn Wallace

- Address: One Day Next Tuesday Coat Drive, 26 williams drive Taylorsville, NC 28681

Faith Works Foundation

- Address: 13724 Riding Hill Ave, Charlotte, NC 28213

Royal Bliss Brewing

- Address: 7532 Royal Bliss Ct, Denver, NC 28037