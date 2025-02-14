Plaza Midwood business hit by thieves again

Surveillance video captured the moment someone used a brick to break into a Plaza Midwood business overnight, and unfortunately, it’s not the first time this has happened.

“As a Pisces, like Valentine’s Day and February in general are like a month for me for happiness, excitement, this is my birthday month,” said Yuz Humaideh, the owner of Sip City on Central Avenue.

Humaideh wasn’t able to enjoy this year’s holiday when he woke up to surveillance video and alarms going off at his business early Friday morning.

In 2023, two people were arrested for smashing into his business. Now, it’s happened again.

Video shows the suspect breaking the glass with a brick and walking right in. But Humaideh says the break-in was pointless if the thief was after cash.

“For one, we’re cashless; two, we have it listed on our doors; and three, we didn’t have any cash,” Humaideh said.

Even though the thief only made off with a few bucks from the tip jar, Humaideh says it’ll still cost him. He has to pay for a new door and repairs.

“Now I know I need to budget $1,000 every year for glass breaking, I guess,” Humaideh said.

Getting help isn’t a concern for Humaideh, he says he’s confident the community around the shop will step up just like they did last time.













