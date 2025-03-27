Eggs are now the 2nd most expensive source of protein – Here are 6 more affordable options

Over the past few months, protein-rich foods like eggs and beef have experienced significant price increases. The most recent U.S. government data showed a 53% increase in egg prices over the past year, the largest annual jump in two years. Cases of bird flu in recent months have exacerbated the issue, making eggs completely unavailable at some grocery stores. Three-quarters of Americans are very concerned over the cost of food and consumer goods, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

There's no question that protein from foods like eggs plays a key role in a healthy diet, particularly when you have a physically active lifestyle or are looking to build muscle. But with grocery prices on the rise, adding protein-rich foods to your shopping cart could add up quickly.

High-protein diets have been linked to reduced body weight, fat mass, and belly fat. That's because protein keeps you fuller for longer and can help reduce cravings. Dietary protein can also increase muscle mass, especially when coupled with resistance training. Protein also plays a role in preserving muscle mass while losing weight, as it helps repair and rebuild muscle fibers, ensuring that the body burns fat rather than muscle for energy.

If you're trying to limit your intake of meat and dairy products for any reason, it's important to remember that there are plenty of plant-based options (spoiler alert: One of these options is currently more affordable than eggs and beef).

The Recommended Dietary Allowance for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound, though your intake amount might vary depending on whether you're looking to lose weight, gain muscle, or maintain your existing weight. To determine your personalized daily protein intake, use an online protein calculator.

Still, the RDA is the amount of a nutrient you need to meet your basic nutritional requirements, meaning that some individuals may need more or less of that amount depending on their individual needs, conditions, or health goals. Talk to your doctor or dietitian for more specific guidance on your protein needs.

Hims calculated the average price of a serving of eight protein-rich foods to determine the most cost effective way to add more protein to your diet.

Key Findings

Chicken ranked at the top of the list due to its high protein content per serving and low price per pound.

ranked at the top of the list due to its high protein content per serving and low price per pound. Eggs and steak were the most costly items, in part due to large price increases over the past year; eggs rose by 53% while beef rose by 5.5%.

were the most costly items, in part due to large price increases over the past year; eggs rose by 53% while beef rose by 5.5%. Beans, while typically considered a cost-effective protein source, ranked toward the middle of the list, also due in part to recent inflation. The price of dried beans is up 5.6% from a year ago.

8 Groceries Ranked By Price Per Ounce and Protein Content

The list ranks eight grocery items based on the price of a serving that contains 25 grams of protein, placing foods with the lowest price at the top of the list.

Boneless chicken breast ($0.91 for 25g protein) Pork chops ($0.94 for 25g protein) Ham ($0.99 for 25g protein) Cheese ($1.10 for 25g protein) Ground beef ($1.26 for 25g protein) Dried beans ($1.27 for 25g protein) Eggs ($1.54 for 25g protein) Steak ($2.43 for 25g protein)

Methodology

Hims coupled Johns Hopkins data on protein content per ounce of a given food with the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data on average retail and food prices per pound to put together our ranking. Data was standardized by determining the number of ounces in a serving that contains 25 grams of protein, the amount in a typical serving of chicken or beef. The result was then multiplied by the price per ounce to calculate the final price per 25 grams of protein.

The list focuses on the protein-rich food items that the BLS breaks out specifically. Because it does not measure foods such as protein bars, tofu, yogurt and peanut butter, Hims could not include those in the ranking.

Get the data here.

3 Tips For Getting Enough Protein on a Budget

A protein-rich diet is essential for building and repairing tissues, supporting muscle growth, and keeping you energized throughout the day. Protein produces enzymes and hormones that regulate metabolism and immune response, and it aids in weight management by promoting feelings of fullness and stabilizing blood sugar levels.