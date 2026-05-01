Wrongful death lawsuits filed in deadly Biffle plane crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A new wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection with the December plane crash that killed NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, their two children, and pilots Dennis and Jack Dutton.

The estates of Dennis Dutton and his son, Jack, filed the lawsuits this week, each seeking $15 million in damages.

According to the filings, the Dutton family alleges that Biffle, who owned the aircraft, was responsible for ensuring the plane was properly maintained.

The lawsuits claim that inadequate maintenance and upkeep contributed to the crash. Dennis Dutton was flying the aircraft at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash and has not yet released its final report.

A preliminary report earlier this year revealed that the plane’s altimeter was giving incorrect readings and that Dennis Dutton had turned control over to his son shortly before the crash.

The lawsuits add a new legal chapter to a tragedy that devastated multiple families and sent shockwaves through the racing community.

The cases will move forward as federal investigators continue working to determine the official cause of the crash.

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