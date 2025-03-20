Highest-rated Class of 2025 men's basketball recruits from North Carolina

The college basketball recruiting class of 2025 is packed with elite talent, featuring a deep pool of skilled guards, versatile wings, and dominant big men. Top programs like Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas battled for commitments from the nation's best prospects, many of whom have showcased their abilities on the AAU circuit and in national events. With NIL deals playing an increasing role in recruiting, players are weighing not just coaching and development but also financial opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2025 basketball recruits from North Carolina using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking. Data is as of March 13, 2025.

#10. Gevonte Ware (C)

- National rank: #179 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #26

- College: Rutgers

- High school: 1 of 1 Academy (Charlotte, NC)

#9. Jaylen Cross (SG)

- National rank: #160 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #26

- College: Charlotte

- High school: Caldwell Academy (Greensboro, NC)

#8. Jackson Keith (SF)

- National rank: #144 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #36

- College: Butler

- High school: Southern (Durham, NC)

#7. Marcus Jackson (C)

- National rank: #129 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #21

- College: not committed

- High school: Word Of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, NC)

#6. Michael Phillips (SF)

- National rank: #116 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #28

- College: Marquette

- High school: Grace Christian School (Raleigh, NC)

#5. Eli Ellis (PG)

- National rank: #92 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Moravian Prep (Hickory, NC)

#4. Josiah Parker (PF)

- National rank: #91 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #21

- College: Florida Atlantic

- High school: Combine Academy (Charlotte, NC)

#3. Zymicah Wilkins (C)

- National rank: #73 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: NC State

- High school: Christ School (Arden, NC)

#2. Isaiah Denis (CG)

- National rank: #62 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Davidson Day (Davidson, NC)

#1. Kaden Magwood (CG)

- National rank: #51 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Auburn

- High school: Combine Academy (Charlotte, NC)

You may also like: Average auto lease payments are increasing in North Carolina