Family of girl killed in hit-and-run seeks more serious charges for driver

CHARLOTTE — The family of 8-year-old Nyomi Summers says the charges filed against the driver accused of killing her in a hit-and-run are not serious enough.

Police upgraded charges against 23-year-old Khaliyal Burney to misdemeanor death by vehicle on Wednesday.

Burney was initially charged with driving without insurance, having a fictitious tag, and driving with a revoked license.

The upgraded charge follows an investigation into the March incident, where witnesses say a speeding car struck Nyomi while she was riding her bicycle.

Khaliyal Burney

Doorbell camera footage from Monday showed a vehicle revving its engine before speeding up shortly before the collision.

According to a police affidavit, Burney was operating the vehicle at 35 mph in a 25 mph residential zone when the car struck Nyomi while she was on her bike.

Loved ones of the 8-year-old girl, who chose not to speak on camera, stated that the driver should face more serious charges.

Chris Adkins is an attorney who previously served as a traffic officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for seven years.

Adkins noted that Burney had been cited for driving with a revoked license less than two weeks before the fatal hit-and-run.

“So he just got a ticket 13 days before this happened for this, which is an arrestable offense DWLR,” Adkins said.

Adkins explained that the charge of misdemeanor death by vehicle is based on specific legal requirements regarding the cause of the accident.

“It requires that the defendant committed a traffic or vehicle use violation and that that violation was the proximate cause of death,” Adkins said.

He noted that the investigation into whether to charge a driver with a felony or other more serious offenses depends on the evidence linking the violation to the death.

Evidence collected after an initial incident can lead to a change in the legal status of a case.

Adkins said that police use tools like doorbell camera video to determine the appropriate charges.

“It would have to be again a traffic violation, and that violation is the cause of the death,” Adkins said. “As evidence comes in, sometimes they’re able to determine whether or not a charge should be made later, after the initial traffic citation.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

VIDEO: Driver faces another charge after hitting, killing 8-year-old girl on bicycle

Driver faces another charge after hitting, killing 8-year-old girl on bicycle

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