Highest-rated Class of 2027 football recruits from North Carolina

The recruiting race for the Class of 2027 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2027 football recruits from North Carolina using data from 247Sports. Players are ranked by their 247Sports composite ratings. Here's the players from North Carolina set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#17 (tie). Lance Henderson (ATH)

- National rank: #442 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #30

- College: not committed

- Offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, NC State, Rutgers

- High school: Southern (Durham, NC)

#17 (tie). Akedran Crumel (CB)

- National rank: #442 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #44

- College: not committed

- Offers: NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Boston College

- High school: Clayton (Clayton, NC)

#17 (tie). Jonathan Dillon (WR)

- National rank: #442 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #59

- College: not committed

- Offers: Wake Forest, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana

- High school: Southern (Durham, NC)

#17 (tie). Griff Galloway (DL)

- National rank: #442 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #51

- College: not committed

- Offers: Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia

- High school: Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC)

#16. Antwan McKoy (DL)

- National rank: #370 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #41

- College: not committed

- Offers: Duke, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, Miami

- High school: St. Pauls (St. Pauls, NC)

#15. Anthony Roberts (WR)

- National rank: #365 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #51

- College: not committed

- Offers: Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina

- High school: Rolesville (Rolesville, NC)

#14. Andrew Rogers (Edge)

- National rank: #348 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #29

- College: not committed

- Offers: Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia

- High school: Grimsley (Greensboro, NC)

#13. Amir Brown (RB)

- National rank: #335 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #26

- College: Nebraska

- Offers: Nebraska, North Carolina, Baylor, Boston College, Duke

- High school: Rolesville (Rolesville, NC)

#12. Aroson Randle Jr. (LB)

- National rank: #326 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #24

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida, Alabama, Baylor, Duke, Florida State

- High school: Garner (Garner, NC)

#11. Jayden Broadie (Edge)

- National rank: #305 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #28

- College: not committed

- Offers: Auburn, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina

- High school: Rolesville (Raleigh, NC)

#10. Marquis Bryant (S)

- National rank: #199 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #20

- College: North Carolina

- Offers: North Carolina, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Florida State

- High school: Rolesville (Rolesville, NC)

#9. Quinton Cypher (LB)

- National rank: #192 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: Ohio State

- Offers: Ohio State, Alabama, Arkansas, Boston College, Clemson

- High school: Millbrook (Raleigh, NC)

#8. Jalaythan Mayfield (LB)

- National rank: #165 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: not committed

- Offers: Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, Oregon

- High school: Lincolnton (Lincolnton, NC)

#7. Nate Kamba (DL)

- National rank: #134 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: not committed

- Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State

- High school: Corvian Community (Charlotte, NC)

#6. Davion Jones (S)

- National rank: #122 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: not committed

- Offers: Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia

- High school: West Charlotte (Charlotte, NC)

#5. John Archer (DL)

- National rank: #75 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas State, NC State

- High school: Seventy-First (Fayetteville, NC)

#4. Rashad Streets (Edge)

- National rank: #66 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn

- High school: Millbrook (Raleigh, NC)

#3. Jaxon Dollar (TE)

- National rank: #56 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati

- High school: East Lincoln (Denver, NC)

#2. Xavier Hasan (CB)

- National rank: #39 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Notre Dame

- Offers: Notre Dame, Boston College, Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech

- High school: Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, NC)

#1. Joshua Dobson (CB)

- National rank: #3 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson

- High school: Hough (Cornelius, NC)