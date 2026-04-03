Anson County residents raise questions after BOE fires deputy director, moves to fire director

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson County citizens protested outside the county’s Board of Elections’ Office on Thursday, questioning the choice to fire its deputy director.

The board fired its director and submitted a petition to remove its director during a closed session last month, one source close to the matter told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito.

But some residents say they want more transparency on how it all went down.

“We are here because something is not right,” protestor Leon Gatewood said.

The protestors believe three Republican board members violated open meeting laws during the process of firing the deputy director. And they want answers as to why a petition was filed to remove the director.

“Decisions appear to have been made behind closed doors and presented as a done deal,” Gatewood said. “That is not due process, that is not transparency, and that is not justice.”

The protestors were joined by Wadesboro Mayor Pro Temp Garrett Snuggs in voicing concerns over the process.

“Firing seems to be discriminatory with no factual reasonings for this action,” he said. “One of the reasons cited was an accusation from 2020 when neither of these three board members were members of the board.”

The source told Esposito that the Republican majority submitted a petition to the state Board of Elections, requesting that the director be terminated for violations of election law, violations of election rules, and conduct unbecoming of an elections official.

The board members did not break any open meeting laws, according to the source, but some community members said they want proof.

“We are asking to bring as much attention as possible to this matter so that we can get the justice that we so rightfully deserve,” Snuggs said.

Democratic board member Ross Streater told Esposito that he was blindsided by the two decisions and has filed a complaint with the state.

The director does have the opportunity to respond to the petition. More information is expected by the next Board of Election meeting on April 14.

WATCH: Fort Mill students face makeup days after Silfab Solar chemical leaks

Fort Mill students face makeup days after Silfab Solar chemical leaks

©2026 Cox Media Group