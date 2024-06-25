Highest-rated ice cream shops in Greensboro by diners

Ice cream is a treat that can be enjoyed all year round, although the volume produced during the hotter months signals otherwise. The majority of ice cream and other frozen desserts in the U.S. are made between March and August, with July being the busiest month of all, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Many Americans have memories of their pastel green mint chocolate chip scoop dripping down their waffle cone at the height of summer or cooling down with their sprinkle-covered chocolate and vanilla soft-serve twist. Ice cream tends to scream nostalgia, but the range of available flavors has evolved since the days when the dessert was mainly limited to vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

Of course, that doesn't mean those aren't still top-tier choices. According to a May 2024 survey of 2,200 American adults by the International Dairy Foods Association and Morning Consult, the top 10 ice cream flavors today are still the three classics (vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, in that order) followed by butter pecan, cookie dough, cookies and cream, mint chocolate chip, chocolate chip, rocky road, and peanut butter or peanut butter cup.

Nowadays, many ice cream shops offer fresh combinations and ingredients you may never have imagined could be made into ice cream, concoctions like black sesame cookies and cream or honey lavender. Some ice cream shops boast flavors with even more unheard-of ingredients and combinations, like the savory tarragon olive oil or pineapple with pink peppercorns.

Ice cream creators have also expanded into rethinking frozen yogurt, soft serve, and vegan options. Dairy-free folks no longer have to order the only sorbet on the menu. There are nondairy milk ice creams made from plant-based milks like oat or almond and other plant-based products like avocado or sunflower butter.

And then there are the toppings, one of the best parts about getting a scoop at your local shop. Pour on the condensed milk or dulce de leche. Sprinkle bits of honeycomb or your favorite childhood cereal.

Ice cream shops everywhere have made it their job to serve up the smoothest, creamiest, and most crave-able options. To find out who's doing the best job of it, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Greensboro using data from Yelp. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only businesses with at least 10 reviews were considered. Also, in an effort to highlight independent businesses and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included.

Read on to determine where you'll get your next cup or cone from!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific ice cream shops listed or the items they serve.

#14. Mayberry Ice Cream Restaurants

- Rating: 3.3/5 (15 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 946 Summit Ave. Summit Shopping Center Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

#13. Juice Shop

- Rating: 4.0/5 (23 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 2146 Lawndale Drive Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

#12. Yum Yum Better Ice Cream

- Rating: 4.1/5 (192 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 1219 Spring Garden St. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, hot dogs

#11. Parkside Pull-Up

- Rating: 4.1/5 (30 reviews)

- Address: 212 North Davie St. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: hot dogs, burgers, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#10. Maxie B's

- Rating: 4.2/5 (479 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 2403 Battleground Ave. Ste 7 Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: bakeries, ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts

#9. Koolie's Coffee and Creamery

- Rating: 4.3/5 (15 reviews)

- Address: 5820 North Church St. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, coffee & tea, juice bars & smoothies

#8. Cheesecakes by Alex

- Rating: 4.4/5 (350 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 315 South Elm St. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: bakeries, desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#7. Dewey's Bakery

- Rating: 4.4/5 (47 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3326 West Friendly Ave. Ste 128 Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt, custom cakes

#6. La Monarca Michoacana

- Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)

- Address: 3729 Farmington Drive #B Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

#5. The Ice Queen

- Rating: 4.6/5 (23 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: food trucks, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#4. M&R ICE CREAM

- Rating: 4.7/5 (28 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3606 North Elm St. Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, juice bars & smoothies, desserts

#3. La Super Michoacana

- Rating: 4.7/5 (41 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 3821 West Gate City Blvd. Ste R Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt, juice bars & smoothies

#2. Ozzie'S Ice Cream

- Rating: 4.8/5 (156 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 3712 Old Battleground Road Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

#1. Ice Cream Factory

- Rating: 4.9/5 (16 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1603 Battleground Ave. Ste F Greensboro, North Carolina

- Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Chia-Yi Hou, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 237 metros.